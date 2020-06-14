wrestling / News

Various News: Brandi Rhodes Shows Off New Hair, Top 5 Moments From Dynamite, United Wrestling Network Debuts New Videos Featuring Wrestlers From AEW and WWE

June 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes revealed that she added some color to her hair, which you can see in the photo below.

– AEW has released a new video looking at the top five moments from last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

– United Wrestling Network has released several new videos, which focus on stars from AEW, WWE and Impact Wrestling who passed through UWN. This includes the Young Bucks, Timothy Thatcher, Drew Gulak, Reno Scum and more.

