Various News: Brandi Rhodes Talks Getting Cast on WAGS Atlanta, Gail Kim Interview

Brandi Rhodes discussed being cast in WAGS Atlanta and more in a new interview with ATL & Co.

On how she was cast in the reality show: “Getting cast was very bizarre because I had been working on another project in the reality realm I guess, and hat had taken 6-8 months in the process of production and trying to figure out our deal. At the tail end of that, I get a call saying ‘hey, these folks from WAGS Atlanta want to do a Skype interview’ which is the beginning (in my opinion), so I’m like ’sure! why not? No problem’ We do the Skype interview, I forget all about it. A week later, [there’s a] contract in my mailbox. So, unbeknownst to me, they had finished casting, and they had needed one more to wrap the whole [cast] up, and it ended up being me.”

On adjusting to being filmed for a reality show: “The best way to be set up for [reality TV] is to be from professional wrestling. We don’t have private lives, there’s no such thing. We do social media and everything we pretty much do is under a microscope, so I’m used to that. Plus, at this stage in my life, I’m very happy with everything. I’m happy with my career, I’m definitely growing my career. I’m kind of a baby in wrestling, but I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’m very happy with my marriage, I’ve got a great family. I have nothing to lose as far as showing my life right now. Ask me ten years ago if I would have done this, probably not.”

– Here is a new video from the site A Music Blog, Yeah?, featuring featuring an interview with Gail Kim: