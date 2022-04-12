WWE News: Brandi Rhodes Tweets ‘You Never Know,’ Had ‘Productive Conversations’ Backstage, Xavier Woods Points Out Roman Reigns Never Beat Him

– During last night’s WWE Raw, former AEW star Brandi Rhodes, the wife of recently returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, appeared to be teasing something with a post on Twitter, writing, “You never know…,” which you can see below.

It was reported by Fightful Select earlier this week that during WrestleMania Weekend, Brandi had “many productive conversations” with some influential names behind the scenes in WWE. Cody returned at Night 1 in a singles match against Seth Rollins, which Cody won.

As previously noted, Brandi Rhodes is currently developing her YouTube show, A Shot of Brandi, as a full half-hour TV series, which is being shopped to broadcasters by DIGA Studios.

You never know… — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 12, 2022

– The BT Sport WWE account posted a graphic asking which WWE Superstar could dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. The graphic included Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods later responded to the tweet, noting that he’s the only opponent Reigns hasn’t beaten in singles competition.

Woods tweeted yesterday, “Considering I’m the only opponent he’s faced in singles competition that he didn’t beat…”

Reigns previously faced Woods in a singles match on WWE SmackDown on November 12, 2021. Woods won the match via disqualification due to interference by The Usos. You can check out Woods’ tweet below.