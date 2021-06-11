Various News: Braun Strowman Cuts His Beard, Bobby Lashley Hits 100 Days as WWE Champion, Preview For Next WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

– Now that he’s no longer a part of WWE, Braun Strowman changed his look by cutting his infamously giant beard down to almost nothing.

He wrote: “Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!! #MLMR #FreshStart”

– Today is the 100th day as WWE Champion for Bobby Lashley, which he noted on social media.

He wrote: “100 Days as your #AllMighty @WWE Champion! Count ‘em by the hundreds going forward because this reign isn’t ending soon!”

– A&E has released a clip from Sunday’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which will focus on Andre the Giant.

Here’s a synopsis: This Sunday, June 13 at 8pm ET/PT, “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” premieres at a special time with an all-new, two-hour episode! Stephanie McMahon enlists two living WWE giants, Paul “The Big Show” Wight and “The World’s Strongest Man,” Mark Henry, to recover lost memorabilia of the incomparable Andre the Giant. While searching for these rare items, like Andre’s passport and a unique ring-worn mask, exclusive stories of the proclaimed, “Eighth Wonder of The World” will be divulged.