Various News: Braun Strowman Poses As Hulk Hogan, WWE RAW Lineup For Tonight, WWE Playlist Looks At the nWo Wolfpac

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman Raw 4-26-21

– Braun Strowman posted a message to social media yesterday with himself dressed and posing as Hulk Hogan.

He wrote: “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!! Crushing @PabstBlueRibbon all day. Remember drink #Wisconsinbly #BeefaMania

– Tonight’s WWE RAW includes the following:

* The New Day vs. MVP & Bobby Lashley
* Ricochet vs. John Morrison
* Charlotte Flair gives a medical update
* Money in the Bank edition of MizTV with Morrison, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the best moments of the nWo Wolfpac causing mass destruction.

