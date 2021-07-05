Various News: Braun Strowman Poses As Hulk Hogan, WWE RAW Lineup For Tonight, WWE Playlist Looks At the nWo Wolfpac

– Braun Strowman posted a message to social media yesterday with himself dressed and posing as Hulk Hogan.

He wrote: “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!! Crushing @PabstBlueRibbon all day. Remember drink #Wisconsinbly #BeefaMania”

– Tonight’s WWE RAW includes the following:

* The New Day vs. MVP & Bobby Lashley

* Ricochet vs. John Morrison

* Charlotte Flair gives a medical update

* Money in the Bank edition of MizTV with Morrison, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the best moments of the nWo Wolfpac causing mass destruction.