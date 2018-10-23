Various News: Braun Strowman Posts Heartfelt Message to Roman Reigns, WOW Superheroes Headed to LA Comic Con

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Braun Strowman posted the following message to his friend and rival, Roman Reigns…

Los Angeles Comic Con kicks off its 8th annual show this weekend with the pop culture event’s first-ever live presentation of professional wrestling, featuring Jeanie Buss’s WOW-Women Of Wrestling (WOW). The ring warriors of WOW, billed as the WOW Superheroes, will battle live on the convention’s main floor Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The L.A. Comic Con convention is a three-day celebration of the best in comics, gaming, sci-fi horror, anime and pop-culture. The WOW Superheroes, who debut on AXS TV on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, will first mix with fans on Friday, and those one-on-one encounters will continue through the weekend. These meetings will allow fans to not only get an autograph from some of their favorite Superheroes, but also step into the WOW ring and have their photo taken with them. Scheduled to appear over the three-day event are The Dagger, The Fabulous Lana Star, Keta Rush, Stephy Slays, Samantha Smart, Princess Aussie and Razor, the Vanguard of Violence. The live action will begin 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring Faith The Lioness battling The Beast and resume 3 p.m. Sunday, with Fire battling the Monster of Madness, Jessicka Havok. David McLane, the founder of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) and WOW, will be the master of ceremonies for these matches, and for a Sunday afternoon panel discussion on women’s wrestling, which begins at 2:30, just before the Fire vs. Havok match.

Women’s wrestling is back, with a vengeance. The hit Netflix series “GLOW” is set for its third season, WOW is partnered with reality TV master Mark Burnett, MGM ’s President of Television Group & Digital, to develop new content for WOW, and WOW-Women Of Wrestling comes to TV on January 18 as part of AXS TV’s Friday Night Fight lineup of programming. In short, attendees at L.A. Comic Con are in for a treat.