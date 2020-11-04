wrestling / News

Various News: Braun Strowman Says His Survivor Series Record Speaks For Itself, Top 10 Forbidden Kisses, Impact Wrestling Highlights

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman Survivor Series

– Braun Strowman likes Team RAW’s chances for Survivor Series now that he’s part of it.

He wrote: “My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that…. #GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw

– WWE has posted a new top ten looking at forbidden kisses.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

