Various News: Braun Strowman Says His Path Of Destruction Will Never End, Nia Jax Comments On Table For 3, Free Mickie James vs. Winter TNA Match

– Braun Strowman gave the following backstage interview after his DQ loss to Jinder Mahal on last night’s WWE Raw (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), promising that his path of destruction will not end…

“I cannot believe you would even have the audacity to ask that. Week after week, for over three years I’ve gone out there and I’ve done that. I’ve destroyed everything and everyone this company has put in front of me, and nothing’s going to change at SummerSlam. Now get out of my face.”

– Nia Jax was on the latest episode of Table For 3 with Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and posted the following on Twitter…

Standing out isn’t always easy, but realizing how much it affects others makes it all worth it! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/BcnFluNKWh — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) August 7, 2018

– Here is a free TNA match from Hard Justice 2011 between Winter & Mickie James…