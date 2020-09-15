wrestling / News
Various News: Bret Hart and Lance Storm to Appear on Corner Gas Animated, New Matches Set for Collective Events, New Entrants Set for WrestlePro’s Dream Sixteen
– Former WWE Superstars Lance Storm and Bret Hart are going to make appearances on an upcoming episode of Corner Gas Animated. The new season of the show debuts next month on October 12. You can view a preview for the new season, including a clip of the animated appearance for Bret Hart, below:
Get your first look at a few of the famous faces coming to Dog River! A new season of #CornerGasAnimated starts Monday, October 12th.
@BrettKissel @arcadefire @LanceStorm @BretHart @CornerGas
— CTV Comedy Channel (@CTVComedy) September 14, 2020
– Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) announced that Matthew Justice will face Joshua Bishop in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match for the AIW title on October 9 during The Collective.
10/9 Indianapolis, IN
Tickets: https://t.co/j9MruzunGN
GA Weekend Pass: https://t.co/CokJweNKAl
AIW PPV: https://t.co/Ok7Zf6ZFLe
Collective PPV Bundle: https://t.co/Ynq3DTgsXw pic.twitter.com/QK2CyMhgr6
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) September 14, 2020
For another Collective event, Blake Christian will face Starboy Charlie for Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F. The card is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Y'all ain't ready for this…
BLAKE CHRISTIAN vs STARBOY CHARLIE
Friday 10/9- 12pm
Tickets: https://t.co/muLlFchxRC
Live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/OTg85js8yS
— Jimmy LLoyd (@TheJimmyLLoyd) September 14, 2020
Finally, Cassandro will face Sonny Kiss at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on October 10. This will be a first-time match for the two. This event is also part of The Collective 2020 streaming live on FITE TV.
A first-time clash of two epic LGBTQ+ Superstars!
@CassandroLucha vs @SonnyKissXO
October 10th
11am@collective2020 live on @FiteTV
INDY
INDY
Tickets!!!!!🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈https://t.co/nrKDvyxamw pic.twitter.com/pQAZdqOa7z
— EFFY (@EFFYlives) September 15, 2020
– WrestlePro has announced more entrants for the Dream Sixteen tournament, including TJ Crawford, Brad Hollister, Lance Anoa’i, Nick Stapp and Max Caster have been announced as participants in the Dream Sixteen tournament.
The number 6 & 7 entrants in the 2nd Annual #DreamSixteen Two Day Tournament are @NickStappOkay and "Platinum" Max Caster! @CasterShow
Tickets available at https://t.co/YRkmPOxu3Z (discounted tickets for both events). pic.twitter.com/PKkOB1htjm
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) September 15, 2020
