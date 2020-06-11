Various News: Brian Cage and Tazz Comment On Attacking Jon Moxley, Arn Anderson’s Coach’s Corner, Clips From The Bump

– After his attack on Jon Moxley during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage and Taz had some words for the AEW World Champion.

Taz said: “Well, we saw Jon Moxley push people’s buttons. Actually, Jox Moxley didn’t push a person’s button. He pushed a machine’s button. Now, Brian, I liked that you listened, you didn’t powerbomb him on the cement. I do think we maybe went a teeny bit too far, but I know you wanted to have some fun tonight, so you put him through the friggin’ back window.”

Cage added: “That was only a little bit of fun too. Just a little bit of fun.”

Taz continued: “Bottom line is this: Moxley, you’ve been warned. We’re not playing nice. Hell, I’m nobody in this. You aint gotta worry about me talking trash. You gotta worry about my man here bustin’ your ass wide open at Fyter Fest and taking that AEW World Championship around that ripped waist of his and flaunting it around California or wherever the hell you wanna go with it. Jon Moxley, you got your ass whooped, you piece of shit.”

No more playing nice. No more pleasantries.@MrGMSI_BCage is coming to break @JonMoxley in half and win the #AEW World Championship at #FyterFest. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZNLSVpHtxG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 11, 2020

– AEW has posted a new edition of Coach’s Corner with Arn Anderson, as he talks about Cody’s win over Marc Quen and the post-match attack by Jake Hager.

– Here are clips from yesterday’s episode of The Bump: