Various News: Brian Cage Forced To Withdraw From Battleground Wrestling Event, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Mia Yim Plays Life is Strange
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brian Cage was forced to withdraw from last week’s Battleground Wrestling event due to issues with his knees. They flared up after he was recently had a stem cell treatment. He was scheduled to face Buddy Matthews.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from Smackdown.
– Mia Yim has a new video on Youtube, in which she plays Life is Strange: True Colors.
