Various News: Brian Gewirtz Reveals Book Cover Image, WWE Now India Reaches 500 Episodes, Top 10 WWE Authority Figures Getting Fired

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously noted, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has a new book due out in August called There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE. Gewirtz shared the image of the cover, which you can see below:

– WWE Now India is celebrating three years and 500 episodes, which you can see below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Authority Figures Getting Fired:

