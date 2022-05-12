wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Gewirtz Reveals Book Cover Image, WWE Now India Reaches 500 Episodes, Top 10 WWE Authority Figures Getting Fired
– As previously noted, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has a new book due out in August called There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE. Gewirtz shared the image of the cover, which you can see below:
Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! https://t.co/W6alkJ9cgI @twelvebooks pic.twitter.com/I6pQaFWQqA
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) May 11, 2022
– WWE Now India is celebrating three years and 500 episodes, which you can see below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Authority Figures Getting Fired:
