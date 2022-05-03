wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Gewirtz Writing New Book, Jacob Fatu Jumped at MLW Event, KC Navarro Trademarks Ring Name
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a new book coming out called, There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE. The book is available to pre-order and arrives in hardcover and Kindle formats on August 16. It can be pre-ordered HERE.
– MLW released a video of Jacob Fatu being jumped by Bestia 666 at an MLW event:
– PWInsider also reports that KC Navarro filed a trademark for his ring name on April 27.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Giving New Talent 90 Days to Show Progress
- Kurt Angle On What Influenced Him To Call Chris Jericho The Greatest of All Time
- MJF Says He Will Go To WWE In 2024 If Vince McMahon Pays Him Enough
- Jim Ross Recalls Initial WWE Brand Split In 2002, Process Of Coming Up With Raw & SmackDown Rosters