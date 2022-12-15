wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Myers Chats With Renee Paquette, Details on Tonight’s Wrestling Open
– Wrestler Brian Bmyers is the guest on The Sessions this week:
You may know Brian Myers from his time in WWE as Curt Hawkins, but this longtime industry veteran has added podcaster and teacher to his extensive résumé, and “The Prince of Queens” is on The Sessions to chat about the lessons learned throughout his remarkable career. Find out how he battles entitlement in his students, how he and Matt Cardona sold Edge on the idea of working together, and how his most famous WWE storyline came together by accident and ended in a hometown WrestleMania moment.
– Wrestling Open issued the following announcement on tonight’s card at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts:
MONTHS IN THE MAKING: Ichiban, Kylon King, and Dustin Waller look to settle the score against Pedro Dones, Jay Lyon, and Midas Black tonight at Wrestling Open “Episode 50” at White Eagle in Worcester, MA!
Stream LIVE on IWTV.live starting at 7:45pm ET
Front row, 2nd row, and 3rd row must be purchased in advance at ShopIWTV.com – all GA tickets are still just $10 at the door!
Beyond Wrestling presents Wrestling Open “Episode 50”
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th 2022
WHITE EAGLE – 116-120 Green St, Worcester, MA 01604
7:30PM ENTRY. 7:45PM SPOTLIGHT MATCH. 8:00PM BELL TIME.
The debuting Notorious Mimi teams with Love Doug against Teddy Goodz and Little Mean Kathleen tonight at Wrestling Open “Episode 50” streaming live from White Eagle in Worcester, MA!
Front row, 2nd row, and 3rd row must be purchased in advance at ShopIWTV.com – all GA tickets are still just $10 at the door!
Scheduled To Compete At Wrestling Open “Episode 50” 12/15/22:
Aaron Rourke sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Allie Katch sponsored by WhatsUpWrestler
Austin Luke sponsored by @PatsFanBE
B3CCA sponsored by Coral Sound Solutions
Bobby Orlando (Shook Crew) sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Brad Hollister
Brother Greatness (Church Of Greatness) sponsored by @phoenix_ehmann
Bryce Donovan (Shook Crew) sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Channing Thomas
Clara Carreras sponsored by @APBrolin
Curt Robinson
Danny Miles
Dustin Waller (Miracle Generation) sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Ichiban sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Jay Lyon (Mane Event) sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Juni Underwood
Kylon King (Miracle Generation) sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Little Mean Kathleen sponsored by Midnight Romero Society and Mystery Movie Madness
Love Doug sponsored by @phoenix_ehmann
Marcus Mathers sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Midas Black (Mane Event) sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Nolo Kitano sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Notorious Mimi sponsored by @J4Yx2 and @henryXfaust
Pedro Dones sponsored by @PatsFanBE
Ray Jaz
Ryan Clancy
Sidney Bakabella sponsored by @BostonRegina
Teddy Goodz sponsored by Midnight Romero Society and Mystery Movie Madness
TJ Crawford sponsored by WhatsUpWrestler
