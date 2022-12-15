– Wrestler Brian Bmyers is the guest on The Sessions this week:

You may know Brian Myers from his time in WWE as Curt Hawkins, but this longtime industry veteran has added podcaster and teacher to his extensive résumé, and “The Prince of Queens” is on The Sessions to chat about the lessons learned throughout his remarkable career. Find out how he battles entitlement in his students, how he and Matt Cardona sold Edge on the idea of working together, and how his most famous WWE storyline came together by accident and ended in a hometown WrestleMania moment.

– Wrestling Open issued the following announcement on tonight’s card at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts:

MONTHS IN THE MAKING: Ichiban, Kylon King, and Dustin Waller look to settle the score against Pedro Dones, Jay Lyon, and Midas Black tonight at Wrestling Open “Episode 50” at White Eagle in Worcester, MA!

Stream LIVE on IWTV.live starting at 7:45pm ET

Front row, 2nd row, and 3rd row must be purchased in advance at ShopIWTV.com – all GA tickets are still just $10 at the door!

Beyond Wrestling presents Wrestling Open “Episode 50”

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th 2022

WHITE EAGLE – 116-120 Green St, Worcester, MA 01604

7:30PM ENTRY. 7:45PM SPOTLIGHT MATCH. 8:00PM BELL TIME.

The debuting Notorious Mimi teams with Love Doug against Teddy Goodz and Little Mean Kathleen tonight at Wrestling Open “Episode 50” streaming live from White Eagle in Worcester, MA!

Front row, 2nd row, and 3rd row must be purchased in advance at ShopIWTV.com – all GA tickets are still just $10 at the door!

Scheduled To Compete At Wrestling Open “Episode 50” 12/15/22:

Aaron Rourke sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Allie Katch sponsored by WhatsUpWrestler

Austin Luke sponsored by @PatsFanBE

B3CCA sponsored by Coral Sound Solutions

Bobby Orlando (Shook Crew) sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Brad Hollister

Brother Greatness (Church Of Greatness) sponsored by @phoenix_ehmann

Bryce Donovan (Shook Crew) sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Channing Thomas

Clara Carreras sponsored by @APBrolin

Curt Robinson

Danny Miles

Dustin Waller (Miracle Generation) sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Ichiban sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Jay Lyon (Mane Event) sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Juni Underwood

Kylon King (Miracle Generation) sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Little Mean Kathleen sponsored by Midnight Romero Society and Mystery Movie Madness

Love Doug sponsored by @phoenix_ehmann

Marcus Mathers sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Midas Black (Mane Event) sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Nolo Kitano sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Notorious Mimi sponsored by @J4Yx2 and @henryXfaust

Pedro Dones sponsored by @PatsFanBE

Ray Jaz

Ryan Clancy

Sidney Bakabella sponsored by @BostonRegina

Teddy Goodz sponsored by Midnight Romero Society and Mystery Movie Madness

TJ Crawford sponsored by WhatsUpWrestler