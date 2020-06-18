Various News: Brian Myers Goes on a Figure Hunt, ROH TV Will Showcase Bandido, Update on Best in the World Compilation PPV

– Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers appeared in a new Major WF Pod video where he goes on a figure hunt. You can check out that video featuring Brian Myers below.

– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will showcase Bandido. Additionally, ROH has released the Best of 2019 Volume 4 on DVD.

– As previously noted, ROH will be debuting a compilation pay-per-view of Best in the World since the previously scheduled event is not happening on Friday, June 19. The show will be available for all HonorClub members and is available to purchase on pay-per-view for $14.99. Here’s an update on the event: