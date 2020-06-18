wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Myers Goes on a Figure Hunt, ROH TV Will Showcase Bandido, Update on Best in the World Compilation PPV
– Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers appeared in a new Major WF Pod video where he goes on a figure hunt. You can check out that video featuring Brian Myers below.
– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will showcase Bandido. Additionally, ROH has released the Best of 2019 Volume 4 on DVD.
– As previously noted, ROH will be debuting a compilation pay-per-view of Best in the World since the previously scheduled event is not happening on Friday, June 19. The show will be available for all HonorClub members and is available to purchase on pay-per-view for $14.99. Here’s an update on the event:
Best in the World, one of ROH’s marquee pay-per-views since 2011, was supposed to take place on Friday, June 19. That obviously won’t be happening, so ROH has put together a special compilation pay-per-view at a discounted price consisting of seven of the very best matches from prior Best in the World events.
“The Very Best of Best in the World” features matches from past and present ROH stars and includes commentary from current ROH stars as they watch along. The show, which also streams live for all HonorClub members, is available on pay-per-view for $14.99.
