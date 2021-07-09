Various News: Brian Pillman Jr Not At MLW Tapings This Week, Keiji Mutoh Retires His Moonsault Press, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– Fightful Select reports that Brian Pillman Jr will not be at this week’s tapings for MLW, which includes the Battle Riot III PPV. Pillman’s contract with MLW technically runs through that event, but there hasn’t been a lot of contact between both sides. He will be done with the company and his current deal soon, and is considered a full time AEW star going forward.

– In an interview with Tokyo Sports (via Eastern Lariat), Keiji Mutoh revealed that he is retiring his moonsault press finisher.

Noting that fans were worried for his safety, he said: “I won’t do it anymore. That’s the end. I was interviewed in this way only because I was lucky. If I was unlucky, my femur might have broken and I couldn’t walk for the rest of my life.”

The move was hard on his knees, and he had artificial knee replacement on both legs in March 2018.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling: