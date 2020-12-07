wrestling / News

Various News: Brian Pillman Jr Wins OVW Title, DDP To Attend Wrestlepro Show, WWE Stock Update

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brian Pillman Jr noted on Twitter that he won the OVW Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.

He wrote: “Last night I won the prestigious OVW Heavyweight Championship, Wednesday we wrestle on national TV against the greatest tag team on the planet, and Thursday I challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA title! 2020 has met it’s final boss and his name is Brian Pillman Jr.!!! #varsity

– DDP and Anthony Bowens will appear for WrestlePro at their next show in Alaska in April.

– WWE stock opened at $44.50 per share this morning.

