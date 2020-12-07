wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Pillman Jr Wins OVW Title, DDP To Attend Wrestlepro Show, WWE Stock Update
– Brian Pillman Jr noted on Twitter that he won the OVW Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.
He wrote: “Last night I won the prestigious OVW Heavyweight Championship, Wednesday we wrestle on national TV against the greatest tag team on the planet, and Thursday I challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA title! 2020 has met it’s final boss and his name is Brian Pillman Jr.!!! #varsity”
Last night I won the prestigious OVW Heavyweight Championship, Wednesday we wrestle on national TV against the greatest tag team on the planet, and Thursday I challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA title! 2020 has met it's final boss and his name is Brian Pillman Jr.!!! #varsity
— Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) December 6, 2020
– DDP and Anthony Bowens will appear for WrestlePro at their next show in Alaska in April.
After a year in the making Wasilla’s own WrestlePro Interim Gold Champion “Iceberg” Deonn Rusman will finally have a title unification match with WrestlePro Gold Champion “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens!
DDP will present the title to the winner! pic.twitter.com/Mk4r3lz3lr
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) December 7, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $44.50 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Post-NXT Takeover Media Call Recap: Triple H Gives Injury Update on Candice LeRae, Talks Themed Shows For NXT UK, More
- 411’s WWE 24: Keith Lee Report – Lee on His Failed WWE Tryouts, Winning The NXT Title, More
- Triple H NXT TakeOver Q&A Recap: Appreciation for Pat Patterson, Pat McAfee’s Desire Was to Become a WWE Superstar
- More On Wrestlers Being Upset About Impact’s COVID Protocols