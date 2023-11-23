wrestling / News
Various News: Brie Garcia Gets New Tattoo in Celebration of 40th Birthday, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments
November 22, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia (formerly Brie Bella of The Bella Twins) celebrated her 40th birthday by getting a new tattoo. She got the work done at New York City’s Uplift Tattoo. You can check out her behind-the-scenes video on the occasion below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
