Various News: Britt Baker and Other Wrestlers Were At the Super Bowl, Latest WOW Ratings, Joey Janela Calls Himself The King Kong Bundy of AEW

– Several wrestlers and wrestling personality were at the Super Bowl last night. Britt Baker posted a photo of herself at the game. Meanwhile, Fightful Select adds that Orange Cassidy, Wardlow, and the Bella Twins were also there. Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Justin Roberts were in town for Rob Gronkowski’s beach party.

– During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Joey Janela compared himself to King Kong Bundy.

He said: ““I’m like King Kong Buddy of AEW. A couple [of] big matches, maybe I’ll come back.”

– Wrestlenomics reports that the episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling on January 29 had 309,000 viewers, which was down 5% from the January 22 episode (326,000 viewers). However, the rating in the key 18-49 demo was a 0.05 with 76,000 viewers. This was up 7% from the previous week’s 71,000 viewers.