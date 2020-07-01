wrestling / News
Various News: Britt Baker Calls Out Big Swole For Bullying Her, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, Match Added To GCW Backyard Wrestling 2
– Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo offered to help AEW’s Britt Baker against Big Swole, who Baker later called a bully.
Purrazzo wrote in response to a fan: “Nah. But, we can join forces if she needs some protection from LOUD MOUTH
@SwoleWorld while she’s recovering though…”
Swole replied: “Funny that you would back a bully….plus I’ve never met a person that wanted their a$$ beat.”
Baker chimed in with: “I’m not medically cleared and have been viciously attacked from behind twice now. Who’s the bully here? But then again, I guess you had to do SOMETHING for people to give a [poop emoji] about you.”
– A new eight-man elimination match has been added to GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 on Saturday. It will be Hardass Nick, Psycho Joe, Lucky the Leprechaun and Matt Demorest against Kid Grapple, Emanon, Jordan Oliver and Mayday Jack.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
