Various News: Britt Baker Calls Out Big Swole For Bullying Her, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, Match Added To GCW Backyard Wrestling 2

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo offered to help AEW’s Britt Baker against Big Swole, who Baker later called a bully.

Purrazzo wrote in response to a fan: “Nah. But, we can join forces if she needs some protection from LOUD MOUTH
@SwoleWorld while she’s recovering though…

Swole replied: “Funny that you would back a bully….plus I’ve never met a person that wanted their a$$ beat.

Baker chimed in with: “I’m not medically cleared and have been viciously attacked from behind twice now. Who’s the bully here? But then again, I guess you had to do SOMETHING for people to give a [poop emoji] about you.

– A new eight-man elimination match has been added to GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 on Saturday. It will be Hardass Nick, Psycho Joe, Lucky the Leprechaun and Matt Demorest against Kid Grapple, Emanon, Jordan Oliver and Mayday Jack.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

