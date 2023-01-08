– AEW star and former women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker posted a tweet reflecting on signing with AEW four years ago. She wrote, “Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker D-M-D.”

Has it really been 4 years today? Wow.

We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW 😘 Yours truly,

Dr. Britt Baker

D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/t1ZYB48KQt — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 8, 2023

