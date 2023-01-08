wrestling / News
Various News: Britt Baker Reflects on Run in AEW, Latest Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
January 8, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star and former women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker posted a tweet reflecting on signing with AEW four years ago. She wrote, “Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker D-M-D.”
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for the latest episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:
