wrestling / News

Various News: Britt Baker Reflects on Run in AEW, Latest Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and former women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker posted a tweet reflecting on signing with AEW four years ago. She wrote, “Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker D-M-D.”

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for the latest episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:



Britt Baker, Impact Wrestling

