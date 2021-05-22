wrestling / News

Various News: Britt Baker Threatens To Quit If She Doesn’t Get An Action Figure, Apollo Crews On Aleister Black’s Interference, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes

May 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Dr. Britt Baker DMD showed how serious she was about wanting her own AEW action figure.

She wrote: “If Christian Cage gets an AEW action figure before me, I’m retiring.

– In this clip from Talking Smack, Apollo Crews denies knowing that Aleister Black was going to get involved in his Intercontinental title match last night, which Paul Heyman doesn’t buy.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes:

