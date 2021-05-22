wrestling / News
Various News: Britt Baker Threatens To Quit If She Doesn’t Get An Action Figure, Apollo Crews On Aleister Black’s Interference, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes
– In a post on Twitter, Dr. Britt Baker DMD showed how serious she was about wanting her own AEW action figure.
She wrote: “If Christian Cage gets an AEW action figure before me, I’m retiring.”
– In this clip from Talking Smack, Apollo Crews denies knowing that Aleister Black was going to get involved in his Intercontinental title match last night, which Paul Heyman doesn’t buy.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes:
