wrestling / News

Various News: All In to Be a Broadcasted Event, Vanilla Ice in Attendance at Lucha Underground Taping

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
All In 2018

– The All In Twitter account has confirmed that the event will be broadcasted in some format. The account posted the following regarding the event, which takes place in Chicago on September 1st:

– The El Rey Network noted on Twitter that Vanilla Ice was in attendance for tonight’s Lucha Underground taping:

