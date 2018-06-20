wrestling / News
Various News: All In to Be a Broadcasted Event, Vanilla Ice in Attendance at Lucha Underground Taping
– The All In Twitter account has confirmed that the event will be broadcasted in some format. The account posted the following regarding the event, which takes place in Chicago on September 1st:
We can confirm that we have decided in favor of licensing production. So 100% this event will be broadcasted in some capacity. We want as many people to see it as possible! Details in the coming weeks. -Cody, Matt, Nick
— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 20, 2018
– The El Rey Network noted on Twitter that Vanilla Ice was in attendance for tonight’s Lucha Underground taping:
You never know who's going to turn up at the Temple! @vanillaice was on hand for TONIGHT'S epic episode of @LuchaElRey! 8p ET on @ElReyNetwork! #luchaunderground #luchalibre #prowrestling #wrestling #matanza #pentagon #ceromiedo #vanillaice #iceicebaby #ridewithelrey pic.twitter.com/sQgSeDyEG5
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) June 20, 2018