Various News: Bryan Danielson Loves Jon Moxley’s Book, Natalya Wishes Edge A Happy Birthday, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio today, Jon Moxley said that Bryan Danielson was a huge fan of his upcoming book.

He said: “Bryan told me I could quote him on this, that I gave it to him, he read it in a day. And he said it was his favorite wrestling book of all time. So, he said I could quote him because I said, ‘can I quote you on that?’ and he said, ‘yeah’. So there you go. So if it’s Bryan Danielson’s favorite wrestling book of all time, you should probably pick it up, because Bryan’s probably the best wrestler that ever lived. So if he likes it, you’ll probably like it.”

– Natalya took to Twitter to wish Edge a happy birthday, who turned 48 today.

Happy birthday, @EdgeRatedR. Thank you for being such an awesome friend through all these years. I hope your birthday is the best. Love your Canadian Wombat friend ~ IYKYK 🇨🇦🍁🦁 pic.twitter.com/izSyLJdnEi — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 30, 2021

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.