Various News: Bryan Danielson on What He Doesn’t Like About Eddie Kingston, Preview For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Top 10 Female Superstar Returns in WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Bryan Danielson spoke about what he liked and didn’t like about Eddie Kingston.

He wrote: “What I like about Eddie Kingston is he shares awesome projects by cool people about great wrestling. What I don’t like about Eddie Kingston is Eddie Kingston.”

– This week’s episode of ROH TV will celebrate the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame, including the Briscoes, CM Punk, Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson.

ROH TV PREVIEW: CELEBRATING THE INAUGURAL CLASS OF THE ROH HALL OF FAME

This weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame: Jay and Mark Briscoe, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and CM Punk.

The greatest moments from the Hall of Famers’ storied careers in ROH will be featured.

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni and former ROH owner and current ambassador Cary Silkin will host the show.

To find out when and where you can watch Ring of Honor Wrestling in your area, go to ROHWrestling.com’s home page and use the zip code look-up tool.

The latest episode of ROH TV is always available for free on ROHWrestling.com and the ROH app every Monday morning and it remains there until the following Monday. Also, Ring of Honor Wrestling streams for free on Fite TV and Best on the Planet every Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at female superstar returns.