wrestling / News
Various News: Bubba Ray Dudley and Lita To Join Extreme Rules Watch Along, ROH Hosts Black Lives Matter Panel, Oney Lorcan Sends Message To Timothy Thatcher
July 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has set up a premiere on Youtube for their Extreme Rules Watch Along, which features a graphic and wrestlers that were not previously announced. Bubba Ray Dudley and Lita will join the stream, as well as JBL, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Robert Roode, Mick and Noelle Foley, Drake Maverick and Keith Lee.
– ROH has a new video panel looking at police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement featuring Caprice Coleman, Shane Taylor, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Kenny King. It’s hosted by Ian Riccaboni.
– Oney Lorcan has posted a new video in which his foot has a message for Timothy Thatcher’s ass.
TIM THATCHER MY FOOT HAS A MESSAGE FOR YOUR ASS pic.twitter.com/f0ZhyeR1YR
— ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) July 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Edwards Reveals Who He Wants Mystery Man At Impact Slammiversary To Be
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg Walking Out of WWE At In Your House 2, Talking to Jarrett About the Incident
- FTR on Raising Money For Black Lives Matter and Becoming More Educated After Being ‘Ignorant’
- The Rock Co-Signs Dolph Ziggler Winning WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Responds