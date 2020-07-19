Various News: Bubba Ray Dudley and Lita To Join Extreme Rules Watch Along, ROH Hosts Black Lives Matter Panel, Oney Lorcan Sends Message To Timothy Thatcher

– WWE has set up a premiere on Youtube for their Extreme Rules Watch Along, which features a graphic and wrestlers that were not previously announced. Bubba Ray Dudley and Lita will join the stream, as well as JBL, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Robert Roode, Mick and Noelle Foley, Drake Maverick and Keith Lee.

– ROH has a new video panel looking at police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement featuring Caprice Coleman, Shane Taylor, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Kenny King. It’s hosted by Ian Riccaboni.

– Oney Lorcan has posted a new video in which his foot has a message for Timothy Thatcher’s ass.