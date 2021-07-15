wrestling / News

Various News: Buddy Murphy Teases End of Non-Compete Clause, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Highlights From AEW Fyter Fest

July 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Buddy Murphy has changed his profile pic on all of his social media dates to include the date 8/31/21, which is the end of his non-compete clause from WWE.

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling includes the following:

* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
* Havok vs. Tasha Steelz
* Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

After Impact, the “This Is Slammiversary” special will air in place of Impact in 60.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite, which was the first night of Fyter Fest.

