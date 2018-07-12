Various News: Card For Tonight’s MLW TV Taping, Kofi Kingston Comments After Throwing First Pitch At Red Sox Game

– Here is the card for tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV tapings…

* WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT (*$60,000 BOUNTY*): Champion Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

* WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. ACH & Rich Swann

* GRUDGE MATCH: Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. MJF

* John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart

* Fred Yehi vs. Jake Hager (managed by Colonel Parker)

* Jimmy Yuta vs. Jason Cade

* Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge

* Barrington Hughes vs. Leon Scott (with Sami Callihan)

– Kofi Kingston threw the first pitch at Fenway Park last night and later commented on Instagram…