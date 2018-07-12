wrestling / News
Various News: Card For Tonight’s MLW TV Taping, Kofi Kingston Comments After Throwing First Pitch At Red Sox Game
– Here is the card for tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV tapings…
* WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT (*$60,000 BOUNTY*): Champion Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki
* WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. ACH & Rich Swann
* GRUDGE MATCH: Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
* FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. MJF
* John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart
* Fred Yehi vs. Jake Hager (managed by Colonel Parker)
* Jimmy Yuta vs. Jason Cade
* Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge
* Barrington Hughes vs. Leon Scott (with Sami Callihan)
– Kofi Kingston threw the first pitch at Fenway Park last night and later commented on Instagram…
Wow. Words cannot even begin to express how hyped I am right now. • Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be throwing out the first pitch @fenwaypark. Having grown up watching the @RedSox and then being able to attend a Sox game with my wife and kids is truly a surreal feeling. My dad and brother @teamtemp0 were there too. I ran into several high school friends; my college roommate even flew up from Miami! It was amazing all around. • And even though my pitch was…uh…a little off 😅…the night was still perfect and I’m eternally grateful to the entire @redsox organization for taking such great care of me and my family 🙌🏾. • I met some pretty amazing fans, had a whole lot of fun, and most importantly, the Sox won AGAIN! That’s 9 straight! • I’d say the first ever @WWE Night at Fenway was a resounding success! I hope there are many more to come! • #dirtywater #wwenight #redsox