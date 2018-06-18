Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Carmella Brags About Her Win, Who Is Killer Kross?

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmella Money in the Bank

– Carmella posted the following to Twitter, bragging about her win over Asuka last night and Charlotte Flair prior to that.

– Impact Wrestling released a video focusing on the soon-to-debut Killer Kross.

article topics :

Carmella, Impact Wrestling, Killer Kross, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading