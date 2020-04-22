wrestling / News

Various News: Carmella Imitates Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Top 5 Moments From Impact

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella Brunette

Earlier this week, Carmella impersonating Sasha Banks in a video on Twitter. Today, she released another video where she did the same with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. You can check out that clip below.

– Impact Wrestling released a video showcasing the Top 5 Moments from this week’s episode. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Carmella, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading