Various News: Carmella Imitates Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Top 5 Moments From Impact
April 22, 2020
– Earlier this week, Carmella impersonating Sasha Banks in a video on Twitter. Today, she released another video where she did the same with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. You can check out that clip below.
Round 2.. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hBEdkhoWTB
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 22, 2020
– Impact Wrestling released a video showcasing the Top 5 Moments from this week’s episode. You can check out that video below.
