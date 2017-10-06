wrestling / News

Various News: Carmella Responds to Sexist Article About Female Wrestlers, MLW Announces Orlando Return

October 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella

– Carmella posted to Twitter in response to a sexist article about female wrestlers. The article is titled “15 Female Wrestlers Who Would Be Considered Ugly If They Were Never Famous.” The Smackdown star, who was tagged in a tweet about the article, fired off in response as you can see below:

– Major League Wrestling has announced their return to Orlando on December 7th for Never Say Never. The event is a follow-up to last night’s MLW One-Shot. Tickets go on sale on October 20th. You can find out more here.

