Various News: Carmella Responds to Sexist Article About Female Wrestlers, MLW Announces Orlando Return

– Carmella posted to Twitter in response to a sexist article about female wrestlers. The article is titled “15 Female Wrestlers Who Would Be Considered Ugly If They Were Never Famous.” The Smackdown star, who was tagged in a tweet about the article, fired off in response as you can see below:

What is wrong with people. 🙄 Easy to call people unattractive from your moms basement. And if 29 is old then I don't want to be young 👵🏼 https://t.co/WMgX0IgIit — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) October 6, 2017

– Major League Wrestling has announced their return to Orlando on December 7th for Never Say Never. The event is a follow-up to last night’s MLW One-Shot. Tickets go on sale on October 20th. You can find out more here.