Various News: Carmella Trains With New Day, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Free Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karen Q Match
January 10, 2018
– Here is Carmella, training with the New Day for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge…
EVERYONE! @wwebige is going to be @carmellawwe partner in the #MixedMatchChallenge – let the training begin!!! For the full video go to Facebook!!! https://t.co/MCXxIAZ431 pic.twitter.com/1AsLqedCyt
— 🍩Austin Creed🍩 (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 10, 2018
It’s a FABULOUS day…yes it is! You fools better get ready for the moon-walkin, trash-talkin, hip-shaking 😝 & BEST tag team in the #WWEMMC. @WWEBigE & I are taking this thing to the BANK! 🤑
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) January 10, 2018
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…
– Here is the latest ROH free match, which is a NO DQ match between Deonna Purrazzo and Karen Q…