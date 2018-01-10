 

Various News: Carmella Trains With New Day, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Free Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karen Q Match

January 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is Carmella, training with the New Day for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is the latest ROH free match, which is a NO DQ match between Deonna Purrazzo and Karen Q…

