Various News: Cesaro On His Favorite Match, Bella Twins Talk About Their Pregnancy, ROH Streaming CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
– Cesaro commented on the tag match he had with Tyson Kidd against The New Day from 2015, noting that while he can’t pick a favorite match, that is definitely one of them.
He wrote: “I get asked a lot what my favorite match is and I always answer that I can’t just pick one. I had the privilege to be involved in many matches that were special for one reason or another and meant a lot to me, the people involved and hopefully the crowd. This is one of them.”
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video giving the latest update on their pregnancies.
– In celebration of getting 500,000 subscribers on Youtube, ROH is streaming the first match of the CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe trilogy.
