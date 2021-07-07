wrestling / News
Various News: Charlotte Flair Trains With Andrade el Idolo, Cameron Grimes Reacts To Becoming A Butler, WWE NXT Great American Bash Highlights
– Charlotte Flair posted a new video of her training with Andrade el Idolo. She had said in an interview with Bleacher Report earlier this month that the two train together to teach each other various aspects of wrestling, noting that he helps her with her performance and she helps him with presentation.
👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/UXYvlybC50
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 7, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Great American Bash:
– In a post on Instagram, Cameron Grimes reacted to his loss to LA Knight last night, which means that he will become Knight’s butler.
