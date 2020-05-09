wrestling / News
Various News: Charlotte Flair Won’t Let Anyone Cash In MITB On Her, MJF Training For His AEW In-Ring Return, Finals Set In ROH Online Women of Honor Tournament
– Charlotte Flair recently spoke with El Brunch de WWE and said that she will not let anyone cash in their Money in the Bank briefcase for her or her NXT championship.
She said: “Well I have been cashed in on twice. So if I get cashed in on again that will make three times. So whoever wins, I’m just gonna let them know that I’ve already been cashed in on twice. So I know it’s coming. That would be a third cash-in.”
When asked about this year’s unique Money in the Bank matches, she replied: “I know, it’s so different. Yeah, being at WWE headquarters, it’s crazy.”
– MJF said that he’s busy training for his AEW in-ring return after his devastating hangnail injury.
He wrote: “Training very hard for my first match back since injury in @AEWrestling. I think it’s safe to say my nail is ready for action this Wednesday. #Betterthanyou #overhealed”
– ROH‘s Women’s Bracket of Honor is down to Sara Del Rey and Amazing Kong in the finals. Voting runs from tomorrow until Wednesday.
