Various News: Chelsea Green Remembers Using The Unprettier Backwards, Malcolm Bivens Suggests Twin Magic To Help Omos Win The Royal Rumble, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– In an interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green recalled the time she performed the Unprettier backwards during her NXT debut on February 19, 2020.
She said: “Yeah, I actually did until the next day the girl was like, ‘My neck hurts.’ I was like, ‘Damnit.’ Yeah. We debated it [using the move]. We actually spoke about it at NXT. Then I also was like, ‘Why change something that’s not broken? So don’t fix it.’ I love a good Unprettier.”
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:
– Malcolm Bivens took to Twitter to offer his help to Omos ahead of the 2022 Royal Rumble.
He wrote: “If Omos really wants to win the Rumble, he’ll pay me to hide under the ring so we can switch places like the Bella Twins.”
