wrestling / News

Various News: Chelsea Green Remembers Using The Unprettier Backwards, Malcolm Bivens Suggests Twin Magic To Help Omos Win The Royal Rumble, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green Smackdown

– In an interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green recalled the time she performed the Unprettier backwards during her NXT debut on February 19, 2020.

She said: “Yeah, I actually did until the next day the girl was like, ‘My neck hurts.’ I was like, ‘Damnit.’ Yeah. We debated it [using the move]. We actually spoke about it at NXT. Then I also was like, ‘Why change something that’s not broken? So don’t fix it.’ I love a good Unprettier.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:

– Malcolm Bivens took to Twitter to offer his help to Omos ahead of the 2022 Royal Rumble.

He wrote: “If Omos really wants to win the Rumble, he’ll pay me to hide under the ring so we can switch places like the Bella Twins.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, Malcolm Bivens, Omos, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading