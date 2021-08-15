Various News: Chelsea Green Reportedly Had Talks With Another Company, Mia Yim Plays Pamali, Highlights from WWE Talking Smack

– Fightful Select reports that Chelsea Green had recent talks with AAA about working there, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases have slowed down talks. She has yet to actually sign a contract with any company, even though she’s appeared for Impact, ROH and NWA. Each company she’s worked for thus far has been aware that she would be working for work elsewhere as well.

– Mia Yim posted a new video to Youtube in which she plays the game Pamali.

– WWE has posted a video with highlights of Talking Smack.