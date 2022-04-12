wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Dickinson vs. Davey Richards UWN Title Match Set for April 21, Synopsis for Tonight’s Episode of Young Rock
– United Wrestling Network announced that UWN Champion Chris Dickinson will defend the title against Davey Richards at Championship Wrestling TV on April 21. The TV taping will be held at Oxnard Levity Live in Oxnard, California. Tickets for the event are now available HERE
– Here is the synopsis preview for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC:
“Tampa, 1995: With his football dreams dashed, Dwayne asks Rocky to train him to become a wrestler; Rocky begrudgingly agrees, but when Dwayne feels he isn’t progressing, he secretly turns to outside help.”
