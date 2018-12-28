Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Airing Eddie Guerrero Tribute Podcast, Witness Drew McIntyre’s Wrestling Evolution, Classic TNA video With CM Punk & Raven

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Eddie Guerrero

– Chris Jericho has a tribute to Eddie Guerrero on the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast. The episode was recorded a few months ago on the Rock N’ Rager Cruise features Diamond Dallas Page, Konnan, Rey Mysterio and more. You can check out his podcasts at this link.

– Drew McIntyre went on Twitter to share his evolution as a performer in the below Twitter post…

– Here is a throwback video of CM Punk turning on Raven back in TNA…

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading