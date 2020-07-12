wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Appears In CMLL Tribute To Paco Alonso, ICW Announces New Show, Tom Lawlor Makes NJPW Debut Next Week
– CMLL has posted a new video online that pays tribute to Paco Alonso, who passed away last year. The tribute features Chris Jericho, who shares his own memories.
Here are my memories of #PacoAlonso, one of the best bosses I’ve ever had! https://t.co/7uJZ2mREYo
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 11, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred will have another show happening later this year.
THE CHAINS ARE COMING TO THE JUNKYARD 🇲🇽
ICW NHB x ZONA 23
More Details Coming Soon..
Sky’s The Limit ⛓ pic.twitter.com/xv1AanyqUy
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 10, 2020
– NJPW noted that ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor will make his debut with the company next week on the third episode of Lion’s Break Project Collision.
Spectacular debuts and incredible action highlighted episode two of Lion's Break Collision!
Check out all the action, and don't miss next week, as 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor arrives in NJPW!https://t.co/8nlcWsiTV9#NJoA #njcollision pic.twitter.com/YsVWrhTXSe
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 11, 2020
