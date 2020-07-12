Various News: Chris Jericho Appears In CMLL Tribute To Paco Alonso, ICW Announces New Show, Tom Lawlor Makes NJPW Debut Next Week

– CMLL has posted a new video online that pays tribute to Paco Alonso, who passed away last year. The tribute features Chris Jericho, who shares his own memories.

Here are my memories of #PacoAlonso, one of the best bosses I’ve ever had! https://t.co/7uJZ2mREYo — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 11, 2020

– ICW No Holds Barred will have another show happening later this year.

THE CHAINS ARE COMING TO THE JUNKYARD 🇲🇽 ICW NHB x ZONA 23 More Details Coming Soon.. Sky’s The Limit ⛓ pic.twitter.com/xv1AanyqUy — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 10, 2020

– NJPW noted that ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor will make his debut with the company next week on the third episode of Lion’s Break Project Collision.