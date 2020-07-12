wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Appears In CMLL Tribute To Paco Alonso, ICW Announces New Show, Tom Lawlor Makes NJPW Debut Next Week

July 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite

– CMLL has posted a new video online that pays tribute to Paco Alonso, who passed away last year. The tribute features Chris Jericho, who shares his own memories.

– ICW No Holds Barred will have another show happening later this year.

– NJPW noted that ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor will make his debut with the company next week on the third episode of Lion’s Break Project Collision.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, CMLL, ICW, NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading