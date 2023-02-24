wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Comments on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Highlights From Impact Wrestling, NJPW Strong Episode Now Online

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho commented on AEW Dynamite being the top-rated show on cable this past Wednesday night.

He wrote: “WE’RE NUMBER ONE! Back on top baby! #AEWDynamite #DemoGod @AEW.

– Episode 101 of NJPW Strong is now available online for free.

– Here are highlights from the latest Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

