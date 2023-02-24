wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Comments on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Highlights From Impact Wrestling, NJPW Strong Episode Now Online
February 24, 2023
– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho commented on AEW Dynamite being the top-rated show on cable this past Wednesday night.
He wrote: “WE’RE NUMBER ONE! Back on top baby! #AEWDynamite #DemoGod @AEW.”
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 23, 2023
– Episode 101 of NJPW Strong is now available online for free.
– Here are highlights from the latest Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
