Various News: Chris Jericho Compliments CM Punk, Rhea Ripley Tries Indian Foods, Delmi Exo Signs With MLW
– A fan recently asked Chris Jericho about possibly wrestling CM Punk again and Jericho was complimentary.
He wrote: “I always loved working with @CMPunk ….”
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer announced that Delmi Exo signed with MLW. Bauer noted that he is hoping to build the women’s division and hinted more signings could be coming.
– WWE Now has a new video of Rhea Ripley trying classic Indian snacks and sweets.