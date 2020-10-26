wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Congratulates The Undertaker on 30 Years in WWE, Randy Orton and his Wife Celebrate Win, This Week’s Episode of OVW TV
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
– It was reported yesterday that next month’s Survivor Series PPV will celebrate thirty years of The Undertaker in WWE.
In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Chris Jericho congratulated the Phenom. He wrote: “Congrats to 30 years of the @undertaker!!! That is a monumental accomplishment!!!”
Congrats to 30 years of the @undertaker!!! That is a monumental accomplishment!!! @wwe https://t.co/HK0AHP9cni
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 26, 2020
– Randy Orton’s wife Kim posted behind-the-scenes photos of the two celebrating his WWE Championship win at Hell in a Cell.
She wrote: “And NEW….14X champ, MY HUSBAND @randyorton Super proud of the job you and @dmcintyrewwe did tonight. But the best man won.”
– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online.
