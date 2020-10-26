wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Congratulates The Undertaker on 30 Years in WWE, Randy Orton and his Wife Celebrate Win, This Week’s Episode of OVW TV

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fyter Fest Chris Jericho

– It was reported yesterday that next month’s Survivor Series PPV will celebrate thirty years of The Undertaker in WWE.

In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Chris Jericho congratulated the Phenom. He wrote: “Congrats to 30 years of the @undertaker!!! That is a monumental accomplishment!!!

– Randy Orton’s wife Kim posted behind-the-scenes photos of the two celebrating his WWE Championship win at Hell in a Cell.

She wrote: “And NEW….14X champ, MY HUSBAND @randyorton Super proud of the job you and @dmcintyrewwe did tonight. But the best man won.

– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, OVW, Randy Orton, Undertaker, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading