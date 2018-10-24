Various News: Chris Jericho Cruise Sold Out, Fatal Four-Way Match Set For FFW

– Chris Jericho has announced that his Rock N Wrestling Rager cruise has sold out. Jericho posted to Twitter to reveal the news. The cruise takes place from October 27th through the 31st.

It’s official… @jericho_cruise is SOLD OUT!! Thx to everybody who helped make this crazy dream come true! See u Sat!https://t.co/cgxVdL5tax — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 24, 2018

– Fight Forever Wrestling in the UK has announced a Fatal Four-Way match between Brandi Rhodes, Bea Priestley, Millie McKenzie and Viper for their December 8th show in Bristol: