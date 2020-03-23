wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Fires Back at Criticism Over Blood & Guts Postponement, Maryse Previews New Photo Shoot

March 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Jericho had a pointed response to a fan who was displeased by the postponement of AEW’s Blood & Guts match. As reported late last week, AEW announced that the match would be put off due to the restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus, with Tony Khan saying, “the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week.”

The fan, who was responding to the announcement of Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc for this week, said that AEW “needs to come straight out” and explain why the match wasn’t happening, to which Jericho replied:

– Maryse posted to Instagram to give a preview pic from her latest photo shoot:

