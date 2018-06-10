wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Jokes About Secret to His Wrestling Longevity, Latest Being The Elite Online
– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram with a picture of him taking a camera during his match at NJPW Dominion, joking that it was part of the secret to his longevity in the industry:
– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite, which features Chris Jericho. The episode is described as follows:
“The guys travel to Japan for NJPW’s Dominion. Marty shows Flip a good time. The Golden Elite is born.”