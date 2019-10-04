wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Listed as WWE Superstar at NHL Game, Rock Collectible On The Way, WWE Playback
– The NHL spotlighted Chris Jericho at a hockey game, but in a way that might get them put on The List. As you can see below, Jericho was at an NHL game when he ended up on the big screen, listed as a “WWE Superstar”:
– The Rock is getting a Pop Culture Shock Collectibles statue. Sideshow has announced the 1:4 scale statue, the third statue in the line following Ric Flair and Ultimate Warrior. You can find out more at the link.
– The latest WWE Playback video has Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan watching Armegeddon 2000’s Hell in Cell match:
