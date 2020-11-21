wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho on Konnan’s Podcast, Full Turning Point Event Video
November 21, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW’s Chris Jericho recently appeared on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast this week. Konnan also made a cameo appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite when the Inner Circle took on Las Vegas.
– Impact Wrestling has made the full Turning Point 2020 event available on the promotion’s YouTube channel.
