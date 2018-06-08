Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Promises to Take Naito Down, Tommy Dreamer Accidentally Ate Dog Food

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris jericho Chris Jericho’s NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram hyping his match with Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion. You can see the post below:

– Tommy Dreamer shared the following to Twitter, noting that he ate dog food after seeing “peanut butter” and thinking that it was ice cream:

