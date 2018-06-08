wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Promises to Take Naito Down, Tommy Dreamer Accidentally Ate Dog Food
June 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram hyping his match with Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion. You can see the post below:
– Tommy Dreamer shared the following to Twitter, noting that he ate dog food after seeing “peanut butter” and thinking that it was ice cream:
I'm bored
That's when fat cell endorphins kick in
Went window shopping in my freezer saw ice cream & words peanut butter
Ate some said this doesnt taste like peanut butter pic.twitter.com/eWKAFXIcoy
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 9, 2018