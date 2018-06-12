Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Raises Money For Diabetes Research, Impact’s Greatest AJ Styles Slammiversary Moments

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho teamed up with 101 WRIF in Detroit and rock band Through Fire to raise money for Diabetes Type 1 research. WRIF posted the following to Twitter:

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, looking at the top five AJ Styles Slammiversary moments:

